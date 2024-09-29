Sign up
Photo 875
This is just a hasty entry for "texture" and "gold". I'll see if I can do something else as well, but wanted to answer the call as soon as possible.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
yellow
,
gold
,
orange
,
duck
,
texture
,
tag6-2024
