Photo 967
Screw Loose?
Looks like the handrail of my deck could use some TLC. Meanwhile, I thought the woodgrain (and maybe the snow too) could provide some texture for the Thursday texture theme :)
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th January 2021 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
wood
,
screw
,
thursday-text20
