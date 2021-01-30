Previous
Next
What Does This Sign Mean? by spanishliz
Photo 983

What Does This Sign Mean?

Does anyone know? It is actually above the highway, on a street that dead ends at a higher level. There's just a pedestrian (and bicycle) ramp from where I'm standing to take the picture to the street below.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise