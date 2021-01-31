Previous
Next
Just Visiting by spanishliz
Photo 984

Just Visiting

There were several birds outside my window this morning, including this one's more brightly coloured mate, but the window was all fogged up and I was lucky to get even one photo. This is that one.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise