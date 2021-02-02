Sign up
Photo 986
Park
Looking across the highway from my usual perch, zooming in on trees in the park over there, including off in the distance, the dog park.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1687
photos
34
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
2nd February 2021 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
park
,
landscape
,
for2021
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful Liz!
February 2nd, 2021
