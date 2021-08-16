Sign up
Photo 1181
Pocket Portraiture
Bernie posed in a shirt pocket for his portrait :)
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
226
1179
227
1180
594
595
228
1181
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
16th August 2021 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
shirt
,
pocket
,
toy dog
,
aug21words
