Photo 1381
Blue Gum Container
It's a bit of a stretch, but gum is almost food, isn't it? :)
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
blue
,
gum
,
rainbow2022
