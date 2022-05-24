Previous
Half Newspaper, Half Me by spanishliz
Half Newspaper, Half Me

I read a couple of newspapers daily, at least in part, and do the puzzles. The fiveplustwo prompt gave me the idea for this, so tagging for that too.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Jacqueline ace
Always good to see you Liz!
May 24th, 2022  
summerfield ace
way to go, liz. aces!
May 24th, 2022  
