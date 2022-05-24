Sign up
Photo 1462
Half Newspaper, Half Me
I read a couple of newspapers daily, at least in part, and do the puzzles. The fiveplustwo prompt gave me the idea for this, so tagging for that too.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th May 2022 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
newspaper
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-paper
,
mayhalf22
Jacqueline
ace
Always good to see you Liz!
May 24th, 2022
summerfield
ace
way to go, liz. aces!
May 24th, 2022
