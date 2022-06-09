Previous
Next
Outdoor Exercise Day by spanishliz
Photo 1478

Outdoor Exercise Day

Tuesday and Thursday each week I’m outside with my trainer working with weights or doing push ups or a bit of yoga.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise