Photo 1499
First of My Day Lilies
This lovely orange flower greeted me this morning. There should be lots more to come.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
lily
,
30dayswild2022
