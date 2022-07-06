Previous
What's in the Box? by spanishliz
Photo 1505

What's in the Box?

Before you worry, the closed parcel that arrived this morning contained cat food, a DVD and a tin for storing bird seed - NOT Precious! She took over the box once it was empty :)
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
