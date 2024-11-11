Sign up
Photo 2362
Remembrance
Poppy at John McCrae house in Guelph
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
remember
remembrance
poppy
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely find on this special day
November 11th, 2024
