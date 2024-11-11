Previous
Remembrance by spanishliz
Photo 2362

Remembrance

Poppy at John McCrae house in Guelph
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
647% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely find on this special day
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise