Photo 1507
They Like the Feeders
These are fuzzier than I would like, but I was sitting on the step and the birds kept zooming in and getting a few seeds then zooming off again, so I had to be quick.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3483
photos
39
followers
54
following
Tags
bird
,
feeder
,
collage
,
chickadee
Jacqueline
ace
Good to have feeders in your garden…..I have to refill them all the time
July 8th, 2022
