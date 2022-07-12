Sign up
Photo 1511
Another Visitor
Not only do the birds like the seeds, this little chipmunk does too. He also showed interest in the tomato plant.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
collage
,
chipmunk
