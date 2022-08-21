Sign up
Photo 1551
In the Garages at Mosport
I'm not sure of the year or event, but that is Peter Gethin's car so I'm thinking an F5000 weekend in the mid-1970s. I didn't usually have a "God pass" that would get me into the garage, but I know I took the photo, so maybe I borrowed one.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
garage
,
racecar
,
1970s
,
mosport
,
analogaugust2022
