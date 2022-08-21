Previous
In the Garages at Mosport by spanishliz
In the Garages at Mosport

I'm not sure of the year or event, but that is Peter Gethin's car so I'm thinking an F5000 weekend in the mid-1970s. I didn't usually have a "God pass" that would get me into the garage, but I know I took the photo, so maybe I borrowed one.
