Photo 1550
Ready for the Graduates
This was the set up for graduation at Trent University in the 1970s when I was there (as a student and later working in the Archives), and it was great as long as the weather cooperated. I'm not sure if they still do the outdoor celebration or not.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
chairs
graduation
convocation
trent university
bata library
analogaugust2022
