Previous
Next
Blue Ball by spanishliz
Photo 1743

Blue Ball

This is a treat ball that my niece gave me for Precious. My niece uses one for her little dogs with success but Precious is too impatient and wants me to just give her the treats.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
477% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise