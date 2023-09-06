Sign up
Previous
Photo 1930
Today I…Watched the Birds
This was at the front of my house but I also had some doves amusing me on my shed roof at the back. Oh and I’m watching the Toronto Blue Jays on tv!
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4787
photos
40
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th September 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
bluejay
