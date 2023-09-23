Sign up
Photo 1947
Today I…Cuddled with Precious
This happens most days 😻
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4838
photos
40
followers
56
following
533% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd September 2023 1:55pm
Tags
cuddles
,
cat
,
pet
,
precious
,
selfie
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait of you both
September 23rd, 2023
