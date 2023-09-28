Previous
Today I…Ate Outside by spanishliz
Photo 1952

Today I…Ate Outside

My friend picked up fish burgers and chips for us to eat while we had coffee.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise