Previous
Photo 1961
Flexible Use of Yet Another Box
She’s physically flexible as most cats are and also flexible about which box she uses for napping.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
box
,
cat
,
pet
,
precious
,
flexible
,
oct23words
