Photo 2001
Walkies
Gorgeous day today and Precious took me for a walk. She’s agitating to go out again.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th November 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
outdoors
,
pet
,
precious
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, beautiful girl! How nice of you to take your mom for a walk on a gorgeous day!
November 16th, 2023
