Previous
Photo 2121
Blue Shopping Bag
It’s the yellow bag’s buddy.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th March 2024 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
shopping
,
bag
,
rainbow2024
