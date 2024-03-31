Previous
Pink Easter Egg by spanishliz
Photo 2137

Pink Easter Egg

I made this in school when I was very young. My Mum kept it for years and it eventually came back to me.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
585% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Neat!!!
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise