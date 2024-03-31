Sign up
Previous
Photo 2137
Pink Easter Egg
I made this in school when I was very young. My Mum kept it for years and it eventually came back to me.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
5424
photos
43
followers
56
following
585% complete
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
1019
2135
694
1022
2136
1020
1023
2137
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st March 2024 10:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
easter
,
egg
,
rainbow2024
Mags
ace
Neat!!!
March 31st, 2024
