Previous
Photo 2200
Cheeky Chipmunk
I had put out some peanuts and seeds and was sitting there enjoying some fresh air. This cheeky little one ignored me and the stuff I had put out and went straight to the big bag of peanuts.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
peanuts
,
chipmunk
,
junewild-24
