Photo 2233
Winter in Summer
Today's words are winter/summer, so here are Winston's Dog wearing his scarf and stocking cap, despite it being 30 C and Frosty, who luckily isn't melting!
5th July 2024
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
winter
summer
scarf
snowman
july24words
stocking cap
