Land or Sea? by spanishliz
Photo 2239

Land or Sea?

Well, it's rather wet land, reflected in some major puddles. It's been raining for a couple of days, as we catch the tail end of Beryl.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Liz Milne

Christine Sztukowski ace
Good question
July 11th, 2024  
carol white ace
Nicely captured reflections
July 11th, 2024  
