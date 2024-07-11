Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2239
Land or Sea?
Well, it's rather wet land, reflected in some major puddles. It's been raining for a couple of days, as we catch the tail end of Beryl.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5878
photos
46
followers
57
following
613% complete
View this month »
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Latest from all albums
501
95
1124
796
2238
1122
797
2239
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th July 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
sea
,
puddle
,
land
,
july24words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good question
July 11th, 2024
carol white
ace
Nicely captured reflections
July 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close