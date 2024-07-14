Sign up
Photo 2242
Outdoors
I find that if I stay indoors I don't see as many birds and little animals, so I try to spend a little while outdoors each day.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
1
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th July 2024 7:25pm
Tags
bird
,
outdoors
,
mourning dove
,
july24words
Corinne C
ace
Great capture
July 15th, 2024
