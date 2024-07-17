Sign up
Previous
Photo 2245
Wavy or Straight
This pigeon has some wavy lines and some straight one's in the patterns on its feathers.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
0
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
801
1128
802
1130
2244
1129
2245
1131
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th July 2024 9:23am
Tags
bird
,
straight
,
wavy
,
pigeon
,
rock dove
,
july24words
