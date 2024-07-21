Previous
Wet/Dry by spanishliz
Photo 2249

Wet/Dry

I like the grass to be fairly dry before I try to mow it with my lightweight electric mower, but it seems that I didn't wait quite long enough. Got the front lawn done though, as it was starting to look like rain again - though it passed.
21st July 2024

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
