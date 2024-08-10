Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2269
Facets
I was stumped by this word, until I found this "diamond" in my scrapbook stash, whilst looking for things to use to make birthday cards. Played with in tinyplanet, then given style-transfer's "udine" effect.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6002
photos
47
followers
58
following
621% complete
View this month »
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Latest from all albums
504
826
2268
1154
1152
1155
1153
2269
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diamond
,
scrapbook
,
facets
,
tinyplanet
,
style-transfer
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
Mags
ace
Lovely!
August 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close