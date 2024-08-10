Previous
Facets by spanishliz
Photo 2269

Facets

I was stumped by this word, until I found this "diamond" in my scrapbook stash, whilst looking for things to use to make birthday cards. Played with in tinyplanet, then given style-transfer's "udine" effect.
10th August 2024

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Lovely!
August 10th, 2024  
