185 / 365
Aeroplane #3: Snowbirds
Canadian air force aerobatics team, doing their thing at an airshow at CFB Trenton a few years ago (oddly enough on the 4th of July).
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
trenton
airplane
aeroplane
snowbirds
