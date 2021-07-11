Sign up
192 / 365
Bird #3: Pigeons on a Wall
Just a pair of pigeons, hanging out downtown.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
19th March 2019 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wall
,
pigeon
