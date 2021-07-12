Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
193 / 365
Bird #4: Gull (and some Geese) at the Zoo
This was taken at the Toronto Zoo, but of course all of these birds were "just visiting", same as I was.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2232
photos
35
followers
50
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Latest from all albums
558
191
192
559
1145
1146
560
193
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
19th September 2010 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
gull
,
zoo
,
goose
,
canada geese
,
toronto zoo
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close