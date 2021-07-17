Sign up
198 / 365
Church #2: Amongst the Skyscrapers
This little church in Toronto always strikes me as a survivor, dwarfed by the tall buildings around it.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
