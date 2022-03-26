Previous
Music #1: Belgian Buskers by spanishliz
Music #1: Belgian Buskers

This was in Ypres, Belgium in 1986, when I took a tour of the WWI battlefields in France and Belgium. These buskers provided some relief from all the cemeteries and monuments.

Camera was Canon AE1-Program
26th March 2022

Liz Milne

