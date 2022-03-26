Sign up
Photo 450
Music #1: Belgian Buskers
This was in Ypres, Belgium in 1986, when I took a tour of the WWI battlefields in France and Belgium. These buskers provided some relief from all the cemeteries and monuments.
Camera was Canon AE1-Program
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
musician
,
music
,
busker
,
accordion
,
belgium
