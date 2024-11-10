Sign up
Photo 1247
C Is for Collage
Music is the theme for the collage challenge this time around. Here we have the very last Sam (the Record Man) store (in Belleville), my keyboard (twice) and three images from Porchfest (also in Belleville) a few years ago.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
music
c
collage
porchfest
belleville ontario
collageable
mfpiac-135
Mags
ace
Great collage and captures!
November 11th, 2024
