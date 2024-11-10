Previous
C Is for Collage by spanishliz
C Is for Collage

Music is the theme for the collage challenge this time around. Here we have the very last Sam (the Record Man) store (in Belleville), my keyboard (twice) and three images from Porchfest (also in Belleville) a few years ago.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Great collage and captures!
November 11th, 2024  
