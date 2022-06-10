Previous
Window #7: Downtown by spanishliz
Photo 526

Window #7: Downtown

I like this rather nice window on one of the downtown buildings, as seen from a pretty alleyway.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Corinne C ace
Nicely framed
June 11th, 2022  
