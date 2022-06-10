Sign up
Photo 526
Window #7: Downtown
I like this rather nice window on one of the downtown buildings, as seen from a pretty alleyway.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
window
,
flowers
,
building
,
alley
Corinne C
ace
Nicely framed
June 11th, 2022
