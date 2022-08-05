Sign up
Photo 582
Education #7: Historical Plaques
They are to be found all over the place in Ontario, and I suspect elsewhere too. Many of them are blue plaques, but others are worth reading too. I take photos of them whenever I see them :) This one is in Kingston, Ontario.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
education
,
history
,
kingston
,
blue plaque
