Previous
Next
Education #6: Library by spanishliz
Photo 581

Education #6: Library

Access to reading material is important for an education, whether from a little neighbourhood library or a big public one. This little free library is a couple of streets away from me and I passed it on my walk today.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
I love this idea!
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise