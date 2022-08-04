Sign up
Photo 581
Education #6: Library
Access to reading material is important for an education, whether from a little neighbourhood library or a big public one. This little free library is a couple of streets away from me and I passed it on my walk today.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Monica
I love this idea!
August 4th, 2022
