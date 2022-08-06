Previous
Field #1: Baseball by spanishliz
Photo 583

Field #1: Baseball

This is the Rogers Centre, formerly known as Skydome, when I was there for a game on the last day of the 2007 season. Claiming this for my "field" week as the "field of dreams" was a baseball diamond eh.
6th August 2022

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
