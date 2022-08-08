Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 585
Field #3: In France
These peaceful fields were part of the Somme battlefield during WWI. I took the photo from the top of Ulster Tower during a trip to the battlefields in 1986.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3619
photos
40
followers
55
following
160% complete
View this month »
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
Latest from all albums
107
951
1537
360
585
952
108
361
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
field
,
battlefield
,
wwi
,
somme
,
analogaug2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close