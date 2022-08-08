Previous
Field #3: In France
Field #3: In France

These peaceful fields were part of the Somme battlefield during WWI. I took the photo from the top of Ulster Tower during a trip to the battlefields in 1986.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Liz Milne

