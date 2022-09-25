Sign up
Photo 633
Mural #2: In Gananoque
The shadow here annoys me, but the mural is rather nice. Took this when my sister and I took a wander around Gananoque, Ontario, after having taken the 1000 Islands boat ride from its dock area.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3839
photos
44
followers
58
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
18th September 2019 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
wall
,
gananoque
