Quiet #5: Vesper Hill

This was the place at the camp I attended for several years where we would gather for evening service as long as the weather cooperated. I mostly remember singing hymns like The Old Rugged Cross, and the scent of the evergreen trees. It was that scent that led me to the right spot when my sister and I stopped there again fifty years after we were last there as campers. It was only one week each summer (always including my birthday) but some things stick with you.