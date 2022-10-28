Sign up
Photo 666
Quiet #7: Library
This one is named after the Canadian author, Alice Munro, and is located in Wingham, Ontario, a small town with which she has ties. It's just a few miles from my home town.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
12th July 2017 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
library
,
wingham
,
alice munro
