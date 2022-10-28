Previous
Quiet #7: Library by spanishliz
Photo 666

Quiet #7: Library

This one is named after the Canadian author, Alice Munro, and is located in Wingham, Ontario, a small town with which she has ties. It's just a few miles from my home town.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Liz Milne

