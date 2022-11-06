Previous
Next
Spain #2: Apartments by spanishliz
Photo 675

Spain #2: Apartments

Catching up my alphabetical album, with a fairly typical shot of stores and apartments not far from where I lived between 1987 and 2005.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise