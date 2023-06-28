Sign up
J is for Jack Russell Terrier
This is Taffy who is my neighbour’s dog. He is a sweetheart and likes to untie shoelaces.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
22nd June 2023 9:57am
Tags
dog
jack russell
j
jackrussell
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
So cute!
June 28th, 2023
