Previous
J is for Jack Russell Terrier by spanishliz
Photo 746

J is for Jack Russell Terrier

This is Taffy who is my neighbour’s dog. He is a sweetheart and likes to untie shoelaces.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
June 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
So cute!
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise