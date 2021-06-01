Sign up
Trees
I've posted some of these two before, I reckon. This is from today's walk, for the June trees challenge.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2069
photos
36
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st June 2021 10:17am
Exif
Tags
tree
,
trees
,
junetrees21
Lin
ace
Lovely
June 1st, 2021
