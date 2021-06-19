Sign up
More Blossoms
Same tree as a few days ago, but now it is full of blossoms.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2148
photos
36
followers
51
following
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
19th June 2021 5:59pm
Tags
tree
,
blossoms
,
junetrees21
