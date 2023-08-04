Previous
Original by spanishliz
Photo 450

Original

This is the original of today’s abstract. It is a sun shield for a car window to keep the interior of a parked car from getting too hot. I use a couple of them in my office windows at night in place of blinds.
Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
